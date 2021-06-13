Pokémon GO Event Review: Special Raid Weekend June 2021

Pokémon GO is currently hosting a Special Raid Weekend featuring… well, the same Pokémon they've already been featuring with no special offerings at all. Let's take a look to see if this event is worth playing.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

The bonuses: XL Candy and Candy bonuses are a fine idea for Special Raid Weekend. However, this bonus is unfortunately overshadowed by the rest of the event.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

The focus: Frankly, I think this is the perfect example of how not to do a Raid Weekend. When I saw that Niantic had announced a Raid Weekend, I was excited… until I clicked and saw that they weren't even changing up the available raids. What? That's… what Raid Weekends are for. Right now, most players are already tired of the Regis and we are at the end of an event, meaning that interest in the current rotation is at an all-time low. Increasing the number of raids available does not a Raid Weekend make. This is something that I can't imagine many players were excited for, when even including a random Raid Weekend Legendary or Mythical like Deoxys, Genesect, or Heatran would've been fine. This, though, I just don't see as a draw.

Why?

Overall

While the current A Very Slow Discovery event is a fine low-key way to start off the Season of Discovery, this weird Special Raid Weekend was a cherry on top that no one asked for. Special Raid Weekends and Raid Days have historically played a great role. They have shaken up the raid scene for a short period of time to allow for a break in the middle of a longer raid rotation. For longtime players who have already raided things like the Regis hundreds of times, this can be a great switch-up. When Niantic announces such an event, though, and just offers more the same thing we're already getting, they completely miss the point of why these events were exciting in the past.