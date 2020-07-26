Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Full Day Two Details Revealed

The second day of GO Fest 2020 has started for trainers in certain regions of the world, and news of what the Pokémon GO event entails is pouring in. Bleeding Cool is here to let you know what to expect on Day Two in another simple, comprehensive list. The biomes of Day One are gone along with the Global Challenges, replaced with a six-part Special Victini Research and a Team GO Rocket Takeover.
Team GO Rocket Takeover GO Fest 2020
- Almost every stop will become a Team GO Rocket stop
- Team GO Rocket grunts will be significantly easier to defeat
- Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff battles reward encounters with Shadow Beldum, Shadow Pinsir, and Shadow Mawhile, who can all be shiny
- Giovanni battles reward encounters with Shadow Persian, who cannot be shiny
GO Fest 2020 Day Two Spawns
These will remain the same, although, with no biomes to divide them up, a free-for-all is expected.
Victini
- The Mythical Pokémon Victini will be awarded to trainers at the end of the GO Fest 2020 Special Research, titled Rocket Straight to Victory
Shadow Legendary Birds
- Shadow Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are obtainable
- The Team GO Rocket leaders, as we broke, will have the Legendary Birds
- You can catch them through defeating the Leaders in the research, so don't panic when your encounter leads to one of their other Shadow Pokémon
Shadow Mewtwo
- Giovanni will fight with Shadow Mewtwo but, as with the team leaders, it will be available through the Special Research rather than directly following the encounter
GO Fest 2020 Special Research
The full quest line for Rocket Straight to Victory, as collected by the Silph Road:
Stage 1 of 6
- Take a Snapshot: 2 Incense
- Power Up Pokemon 3 times: 100 Pokeballs
- Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 2020 Stardust
- Stage rewards: 20 Max revives, 2020 XP, Machamp
Stage 2 of 6
- Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Weavile
- Rescue 2 Shadow Pokemon: 20 Max potions
- Purify a shadow Pokemon: 20 Max revives
- Stage rewards: 2020 Stardust, Golem Encounter, 20 Rare candy
Stage 3 of 6
- Defeat Team Leader Cliff: Shadow Articuno
- Defeat Team Leader Arlo: Shadow Moltres
- Defeat Team Leader Sierra: Shadow Zapdos
- Stage rewards: 20 revive, 1 super rocket radar, 5000 stardust
Stage 4 of 6
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni: Shadow Mewtwo
- Rewards: 20 Ultra balls, Victini, 2 Incense
Stage 5 of 6
- Auto Reward: 2020 Stardust
- Auto Reward: 2020 XP
- Auto Reward: 2020 Stardust
- Rewards: 20 Ultra balls, 20 Victini candy, 2 Incense
Stage 6 of 6
- Take a Snapshot of Victini: 20 Victini Candy
- Catch 20 different Pokemon: 10 Rare Candy
- Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 1 Super Incubator
- Rewards: Victini Shirt, 2 Premium Battle Pass, 2 Star Piece
Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a post-event GO Fest 2020 report. There's a lot to digest here beyond just ten hours of gameplay and Victini's arrival for Day Two. More to come.