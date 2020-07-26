Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Full Day Two Details Revealed

The second day of GO Fest 2020 has started for trainers in certain regions of the world, and news of what the Pokémon GO event entails is pouring in. Bleeding Cool is here to let you know what to expect on Day Two in another simple, comprehensive list. The biomes of Day One are gone along with the Global Challenges, replaced with a six-part Special Victini Research and a Team GO Rocket Takeover.

Team GO Rocket Takeover GO Fest 2020

Almost every stop will become a Team GO Rocket stop

Team GO Rocket grunts will be significantly easier to defeat

Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff battles reward encounters with Shadow Beldum, Shadow Pinsir, and Shadow Mawhile, who can all be shiny

Giovanni battles reward encounters with Shadow Persian, who cannot be shiny

GO Fest 2020 Day Two Spawns

These will remain the same, although, with no biomes to divide them up, a free-for-all is expected.

Victini

The Mythical Pokémon Victini will be awarded to trainers at the end of the GO Fest 2020 Special Research, titled Rocket Straight to Victory

Shadow Legendary Birds

Shadow Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are obtainable

The Team GO Rocket leaders, as we broke, will have the Legendary Birds

You can catch them through defeating the Leaders in the research, so don't panic when your encounter leads to one of their other Shadow Pokémon

Shadow Mewtwo

Giovanni will fight with Shadow Mewtwo but, as with the team leaders, it will be available through the Special Research rather than directly following the encounter

GO Fest 2020 Special Research

The full quest line for Rocket Straight to Victory, as collected by the Silph Road:

Stage 1 of 6

Take a Snapshot: 2 Incense

Power Up Pokemon 3 times: 100 Pokeballs

Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 2020 Stardust

Stage rewards: 20 Max revives, 2020 XP, Machamp

Stage 2 of 6

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Weavile

Rescue 2 Shadow Pokemon: 20 Max potions

Purify a shadow Pokemon: 20 Max revives

Stage rewards: 2020 Stardust, Golem Encounter, 20 Rare candy

Stage 3 of 6

Defeat Team Leader Cliff: Shadow Articuno

Defeat Team Leader Arlo: Shadow Moltres

Defeat Team Leader Sierra: Shadow Zapdos

Stage rewards: 20 revive, 1 super rocket radar, 5000 stardust

Stage 4 of 6

Defeat Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni: Shadow Mewtwo

Rewards: 20 Ultra balls, Victini, 2 Incense

Stage 5 of 6

Auto Reward: 2020 Stardust

Auto Reward: 2020 XP

Auto Reward: 2020 Stardust

Rewards: 20 Ultra balls, 20 Victini candy, 2 Incense

Stage 6 of 6

Take a Snapshot of Victini: 20 Victini Candy

Catch 20 different Pokemon: 10 Rare Candy

Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 1 Super Incubator

Rewards: Victini Shirt, 2 Premium Battle Pass, 2 Star Piece

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a post-event GO Fest 2020 report. There's a lot to digest here beyond just ten hours of gameplay and Victini's arrival for Day Two. More to come.