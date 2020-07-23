GO Fest 2020 is just around for corner for Pokémon GO players, as Niantic brings their annual blowout event to trainers remotely. With GO Fest 2020 able to be played from wherever players of the mobile game are, preparation for the event will be different from previous years. Bleeding Cool is here to help, with our pre-launch series, GO Fest 2020 Preparation Guide.

Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Preparation Guide #1: Items

In this first installment, we are here to help you optimize your Item Bag to the tragedy of a Shiny Gible appearing on your screen… and a startling "zero" showing up next to your Poké Balls.

Items you want

Poké Balls: Over the course of the two GO Fest 2020 days, even if you just play from home, the incense will spawn up to two Pokémon per minute for ten hours on both Saturday and Sunday. That will leave those playing with home with up to 2,400 spawns and those playing outdoors and encountering wild Pokémon with exponentially more. It is expected that the GO Fest 2020 research will offer an abundance of Balls, but it is essential to come to the event with your own stock. Recommended amount: 1,000 minimum.

Ultra Balls: Save these more powerful devices for the Pokémon you want to guarantee you catch: Shiny Pokémon, Unown, Gible, and Snorlax, who is difficult to catch and is expected to be released in its shiny form this weekend. Recommended amount: 500 minimum.

Golden Razz Berries: These berries, which increase the likelihood of catching a Pokémon with more effectiveness than any other berry, will be your best friend when your most coveted spawns pop onto your screen. Recommended amount: 200 minimum.

Pineap Berries: Don't go too crazy with these, because they are common and will likely be available to acquire at GO Fest 2020 through gifts and research, but giving Pokémon this berry will double the candy you get for catching it. Save this for use on rare spawns like Gible. Recommended amount: 160.

Star Pieces: GO Fest 2020 will shower trainers in Star Dust, the most useful mechanic in the game that will allow trainers to trade and power up Pokémon. With Star Pieces now stackable, these items, which are for purchase in the shop, won't have to take up bag space. As the ten-hour first day starts, put on enough Star Pieces in order to guarantee a full event of extra Dust. Recommended amount: 40.

Lucky Eggs: These are only currently useful to trainers who haven't reached the max level of 40. Lucky Eggs will increase the amount of XP trainers will receive from catching, raids, and more. Recommended amount: 40 if trainers are under level 40, zero if above.

Incense: This will be needed to draw spawns to you. It hasn't been announced how long these will last, but if previous events are matched, one incense may last three hours. Since these items don't take up much room, you'd be safe with any number of them over ten. Just be prepared to buy an 8-pack in the shop if needed.

Space: Both the Special Research and tasks from Poké Stops will pull in more new items than trainers will be able to store. Ideally, you will want available bag space. It is unknown what will be happening during the event as far as raids go, so space will want to be kept open for buying raid passes in the event that the Special Research doesn't provide those. Recommended amount: 500 minimum.

Items you don't want

Charged and Fast TMs: These items can change your Pokémon's attacks, and used to be difficult to accrue. However, they are now readily available through GO Battle League and raids. While useful, these items are clogging your bag during GO Fest 2020, where they will not be necessary. Recommended amount: 20 maximum.

Great Balls: If you encounter a Pokémon you're especially excited to catch, this middle child of the Ball choices is too risky. With Niantic supplying these in abundance for free through the Special Research at their prior Safari Zone events, you can clear these out without issue before GO Fest 2020. Recommended amount: None.

Razz Berries and Nanab Berries: These less-effective berries should be spent feeding Pokémon at gyms leading up to the event, because they will be useless at GO Fest 2020.

Potions and Revives: Raids are expected to be a major part of GO Fest this year, so while you shouldn't entirely clear your stock of these, you will receive more of these than you will use through raiding at GO Fest. Recommended amount: 70 maximum of each.

Rare Candy: You're going to eventually use these to power up your Pokémon anyway, so feed them to your Legendary Pokémon now to make precious room. Recommended amount: None.

