Pokémon GO Fest 2020 is just around for corner for Pokémon GO players, as Niantic brings their annual blowout event to trainers remotely. With GO Fest 2020 able to be played from wherever players of the mobile game are, preparation for the event will be different from previous years. Bleeding Cool is here to help, with our pre-launch series, GO Fest 2020 Preparation Guide.

Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Preparation Guide #3: The Day Of

Now, with enough bag space and Pokémon storage to optimize your GO Fest 2020 experience, here is how you can put everything you've prepared for into practice during the actual event.

Where to play GO Fest 2020

First and foremost, stay safe. If your area is on lockdown, Niantic has optimized the game so you can safely play from home using just incense. As mentioned in the previous installments of this guide, this method will yield up to 2,400 Pokémon spawns over the course of the event.

If you are able to walk around safely, this will lead to increase encounters. The best places to play are downtown areas if walks, where Pokéstops are dense, and the best places if you are playing while driving (safely, parking to check Pokémon or riding shotgun) are shopping centers. During the previous Safari Zone events, I employed a mixture of these three methods and was able to maximize on what the event had to offer while also getting some downtime playing at home on incense.

If you venture outside, be sure to wear a mask and social distance.

Wait to open up gifts

Niantic took to Twitter to warn trainers against opening their full day of gifts before the optimal time, writing:

Trainers, we recommend saving your gift interactions during GO Fest Day 1 until the friendship habitat comes to you, as it will feature a Global Challenge to send gifts to friends. If the goal is met, gifts opened in the rest of the habitat's time may contain an unexpected item! All Trainers will also be able to open, send, and collect up to 200 gifts during the first day of Pokémon GO Fest in your local timezone! Please keep in mind that you can hold 20 gifts maximum at a single time.

Allowing 200 gifts is a major move for Pokémon GO players, as 30 is the normal limit. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for reports on what this unexpected item will be, as we watch players in New Zealand on Friday evening, as their timezone will see them begin playing GO Fest 2020 before all other players.

Quick catch

As we mentioned in our guide to Oddish Spotlight Hour, the Quick Catch method will cut down on time spent waiting to see if a Pokémon is caught. It exploits a mechanic in the game that prevents the "run away" button from disappearing while catching a Pokémon, allowing players to run away after the ball has made contact with the Pokémon. This skips the catch animation, cutting more than ten seconds out of each catch. It may seem minimal, but in an hour where you're encountering potentially hundreds of Oddish spawns, it adds up. This method will allow the speed and will help accrue more Stardust. Trainers can see the method in practice here. It takes some figuring out to do, but continued practice of sliding the berry icon to the center, holding it down, and throwing the ball will help trainers master this technique.

Stay tuned

Bleeding Cool is covering all of the news breaking about GO Fest, including spawns and raids and more, so stay tuned. Some trainers may want to avoid spoilers, but the more you prepare, the more you will be able to optimize your day. Now, finally, we leave you with our closing tips:

Charge your mobile power banks the night before

Hydrate, prepare meals, and apply sunscreen if you're walking outside. This event consists of two ten-hour days in a row, which could potentially be very physically taxing.

Transfer Pokémon you don't want to keep as you go.

Keep an eye on that item bag. If Niantic doesn't offer an upgrade in space pre-GO Fest 2020, those 200 gifts will max you out quickly.

