Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale Event Happens Today

Today is Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale event! Let's go over everything happening today so Bleeding Cool readers can prepare for the culmination of this summer's events.

Here is everything you need to know about Shaymin at Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale:

Players who purchase the ticketed version of the event will be able to change their Land Forme Shaymin that they caught during the global Pokémon GO Fest 2022 event into Sky Forme Shamin starting at 10 AM when the event starts. Players who caught Sky Forme Shaymin at the on-location events will be able to use the same form-changing mechanic to change it to Land Forme, and back and forth.

In addition to the short Special Research that all Trainers will get for free, those with tickets to the event will receive three exclusive Special Research questlines. One of these Special Researches will result in an encounter with Sky Forme Shaymin, meaning that yes, those who played both the global event and the finale will leave with two Shaymin. This is unlike previous GO Fest mythicals, as this is the first time that two Formes have been offered.

Here is everything you need to know about spawns at Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale:

10 AM – 12 PM is Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa Wild: Shaymin scarf Pikachu, Scyther, Pinsir, Sudowoodo, Hitmontop, Meditite, Anorith, Kricketot, Woobat, Karrablast Incense: Unown B G N O P S X, Galarian Mr. Mime, Pansage

12 PM – 2 PM is Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa Shaymin scarf Pikachu, Machop, Geodude, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Magmar, Numel, Cranidos, Drillbur, Axew Incense: Unown B G N O P S X, Torkoal, Pansear

2 PM – 4 PM is Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree Shaymin scarf Pikachu, Electabuzz, Electrike, Shinx, Lileep, Sandy Cloak Burmy, Combee, Foongus, Joltik, Shelmet, Stunfisk Incense: Unown B G N O P S X, Klink, Panpour

4 AM – 6 PM is Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa Shaymin scarf Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Clefairy, Tentacool, Chasey, Tangela, Omanyte, Chikorita, Turtwig, Plant Cloak Burmy, Munna, Frillish, Swirlix, Skrelp Incense: Unown B G N O P S X, Tropius, Frillish



Here is everything you need to know about raids at Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale and when each of the specific Ultra Beasts can be battled:

Tier One Raids

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf (can be Shiny)

Axew (can be Shiny)

Rockruff (can be Shiny)

Tier Three Raids

Snorlax (can be Shiny)

Salamence

Druddigon (can be Shiny)

Dartrix for some reason Torracat for some reason

Brionne for some reason

Tier Five Raid Schedule

10 AM – 12 PM – Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa: Pheromosa

12 PM – 2 PM – Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole: Buzzwole

2 PM – 4 PM – Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree: Xurkitree

4 PM – 6 PM – Ultra Incursion: Nihilego: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree

