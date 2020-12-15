Pokémon GO Holiday 2020 Event To "Debut" Shiny Jynx & New Costumes

Niantic has announced the full details for their annual Pokémon GO Holiday Event. As one of the most anticipated events of the year every year, this is generally expected to be on par with their blowout annual Halloween festivities. This year, along with some bonuses, they're debuting Shiny Jynx… kind of.

Niantic announced the full details of the Holiday 2020 event on the official Pokémon GO blog. Starting the day after the Galarian Mr. Mime-centric Chill Tunes Event ends, the Holiday 2020 event will run from Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 at 8 AM through Thursday, December 31st, 2020 at 10 PM local time. They posted the following details:

Shiny Release: Jynx! Kind of. Shiny Jynx was previously obtainable by hatching and evolving a Shiny Smoochum. Starting with this event, Jynx will be available to encounter Shiny in the wild.

New Costume Pokémon: Those disappointed by no real new Shiny may find their annoyance curbed by this news. There will be new Costumed Pokémon, including Pikachu in a holiday sweater and both Cubchoo and Delibird with a holiday ribbon on their heads. While it wasn't officially confirmed, it is expected that all of these will be available in their Shiny forms.

New Pokémon: Vanillite and its evolutions are set to debut in Pokémon GO.

Wild spawns: Spheal, Snover, Vanillite, and more.

Hatching from Eggs: Seel, Swinub, Smoochum, Snorunt, Snover, Vanillite, and more.

Raids: Alolan Sandshrew, Jynx, Sneasel, Cryogonal, Cubchoo, and more.

Bonuses: Trainers will be able to open 45 gifts in one day and will be able to carry 40.

In addition to all of that, the following bonuses will be active during limited times:

December 22nd at 12 AM to December 23rd at 11:59 PM: double Raid XP

December 24th at 12 AM to December 25th at 11:59 PM: double Catch Candy

December 26th at 12 AM to December 29th at 11:59 PM: double Lucky Egg duration

December 30th at 12 AM to December 31st at 11:59 PM: double catch Stardust

Finally, a special Winter Weekend event will run from Saturday, December 26th at 8 AM through Sunday, December 27th at 10 PM and will include:

AR Mapping tasks to earn Incense

Delibird, Snorunt, Cubchoo, Spheal, Snover, and Cryogonal more attracted to Incense

As previously announced, Regice in raids