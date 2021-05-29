Pokémon GO Makes Changes In GO Battle League Season 8

Niantic has announced the full details for GO Battle League Season 8, which will bring changes to Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Encounters this time around will include the new Pokémon Mienfoo, Gible, Deino, Legendaries, and more.

Here are the full details of the rewards coming to Pokémon GO through GO Battle League Season 8 as announced on the game's official blog:

Trainers who reach Rank 5 will unlock Pikachu Libre avatar items.

Trainers will be able to unlock content inspired by the Shalour City Gym Leader Korrina from Pokémon X & Y. Trainers who reach Rank 10 will unlock Korrina's gloves. Trainers who reach the Veteran Rank will unlock Korrina's shoes. Trainers who reach the Expert rank will receive Korrina's outfit, pants, and top. Trainers who reach the Legend rank will receive the Korrina pose.

Trainers who reach Rank 19 will receive an Elite Charged TM and will then receive an Elite Fast TM as an end-of-season reward.

At Rank 1, trainers will have a guaranteed encounter with Machamp. After this, Ariados, Sableye, Snover, and Machamp will be available.

At Rank 5, trainers will have a guaranteed encounter with Mienfoo. From this level and up, Mienfoo will join the encounter pool.

At Rank 10, trainers will be able to encounter Toxicroak, Stunfisk, male Frillish, and the previous book.

At Rank 15, the following Pokémon will be added to the encounter pool: Skarmory, Skraggy, and Rufflet.

At Rank 20, the current Legendary Pokémon in raids will be added to the encounter pool.

At Veteran Rank, Gible will be added to the encounter pool:

At Expert Rank, Deino will be added to the encounter pool. It will be a guaranteed encounter at this level the first time.

At Legend Rank, Pikachu Libre will be a guaranteed encounter but will only be available once.

Good luck battling, fellow Pokémon GO trainers, and stay tuned for coverage of this season's available cups and leagues.