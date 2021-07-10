Pokémon GO Rolls Out New GO Fest 2021 Details

As we get closer to GO Fest 2021 in Pokémon GO, Niantic is announcing more details about this blockbuster event. Let's take a look at the latest.

Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced the following details for next week's GO Fest 2021:

Every Trainer will be able to make up to six Special Trades each day from Friday, July 16, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 11:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

This is the first we're hearing about Special Trades, and that is indeed a great bonus. What I'm wondering, though, is if distance trading will be in effect. It'll be a real shame if not.

Pikachu wearing a special Meloetta-inspired hat will be appearing in the wild during event hours on Saturday and Sunday. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one!

Oh, so that's what that hat is. It looks so much clearer in the graphic above than it had previously.

During event hours on Saturday, July 17, the following Pokémon will be appearing in raids: Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon wearing Meloetta-inspired hats will be appearing in one-star raids, as will Deino. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Galarian Ponyta, a Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon, or a Shiny Deino! Galarian Weezing, Hitmontop, and Cranidos will be appearing in three-star raids.

We knew about the Tier One raids, but the presence of Galarian Weezing and Cranidos has me wondering if there will be an unannounced Shiny release for these two in Pokémon GO. We know that these will only be featured on Saturday, as Sunday will be entirely made up of Legendary raids.

Evolve Kirlia (Ralts's Evolution) during event hours on Saturday or Sunday to get a Gardevoir that knows Synchronoise. Evolve Vibrava (Trapinch's Evolution) during event hours on Saturday or Sunday to get a Flygon that knows Earth Power.

These aren't the most appealing moves if we're being honest, but this is still a worthy endeavor for the completionist Pokémon GO trainer.

Stay tuned today for news regarding the upcoming Ultra Bonus event in Pokémon GO which will follow GO Fest 2021.