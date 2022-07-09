Pokémon GO Teases Mimikyu, Turtonator, & Hisuian Species

Niantic has released the official Pokémon GO Anniversary art for 2022. This piece celebrates the game's sixth anniversary and continues the trend of teasing new content that will likely be released in the game either during this year or at least before next year's seventh anniversary. Let's take a closer look at the artwork to see what we can glean.

First up, we have our first image of the Legendary Pokémon Cosmog.

Cosmog is an Alolan Legendary that is unique in that it evolves. Cosmog can evolve into Cosmoem. It will be interesting to see if Cosmog will debut in Tier Five raids or if its evolution will make it a different kind of encounter.

To the left, we have Charjabug, the middle evolution of the Grubbin line. It is safe to say this means we will get a Grubbin release.

Next to Charjabug is one of the franchise's most iconic Pokémon: Mimikyu. I would be stunned if this didn't mean that we're seeing Mimikyu released in Pokémon GO for the Halloween Event 2022. It remains to be seen how rare such an encounter would be, though, as I can see Niantic making it exceedingly difficult to find.

Another release being teased with Turtonator here. I can see Turtonator being a Tier Three raid boss the way that we currently have Druddigon.

Below, we have another released teased with Vivillion, who appears with two different color palettes in the art. Vivillion is known for having 20 different patterns. I'd assume these will be regional.

We also see Shaymin in both Formes on the poster, which is no surprise. I'm also intrigued to see the Starters from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which I interpret as a Hisuian hint. I would bet that we will see Hisui get the equivalent of a full-generation reveal between Alola and Galar in Pokémon GO.