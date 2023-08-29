Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Charmander, Niantic, Paldea, pokemon, pokemon go

Pokémon GO Teases Paldea & Charmander Community Day Classic

Pokémon GO teases Paldea & Charmander Community Day Classic for the upcoming Season, confirmed to be titled "Adventures Abound."

With the game-shifting Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global event wrapped, Niantic is beginning to prepare Pokémon GO players for the next Season of gameplay. The current Season, the Season of Hidden Gems, which was designed to build toward GO Fest 2023, will conclude Thursday, August 31st. Let's take a look at what we currently know about the next Season of Pokémon GO.

The title of the Season: Niantic has revealed the above image on social media, which details the title of the Season. Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound is the next official Season, and it definitely seems as if this will continue to push the game back toward outdoor exploration. Niantic has taken heat from the fanbase for pulling back on the COVID-era bonuses that many felt enriched the game, but I do personally feel that so much more has been added than taken away. The one thing I hope, with "adventure" being a key element of this Season, is that the Routes feature is expanded and improved, as it has not had a smooth launch by any means.

Even more Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global, we saw teasers that confirmed the arrival of Paldean species in the game in September. This came as a surprise to many, as it seemed to confirm that Niantic was skipping Galar and moving right to Paldea, which is the current generation in the main series of video games. Now, in the past, we have seen species from certain regions released out of sequence, but this generally happened for themed events that focused on the actual oddity of this happening. The biggest example is when Galarian species came out ahead of the full Alola reveal, which led to some speculating that Niantic was skipping Alola. This didn't end up being the case. Instead, that even saw a focused drop of Galarian species themed an event within the game focused on the manipulation of time and space. This time, though? Time and space seem fine, and it appears that Niantic is moving forward with at least the Paldean Starters. Charmander Community Day Classic: Niantic simply tweeted "It's gonna be lit" with a video of fire bursting from off-screen. This is almost certainly confirmation that Charmander Community Day Classic is coming, completing the sequence of Kanto Starter Community Day Classic events. Now, we just have to see if Charizard will get both of its Community Day moves.

