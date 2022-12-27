Pokémon GO To Hold Twinkling Fantasy Event Next Month

We have quite a list of events coming to Pokémon GO in 2023, kicking off with the New Year's 2023 event and continuing into February 2023 with the Crackling Voltage event. Let's take a look at what's to come in the New Year.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in January 2023:

December 31st, 2022 – January 4th, 2023 : Pokémon GO New Year's 2023 Event

: Pokémon GO New Year's 2023 Event January 7th from 2 PM – 5 PM : Chespin Community Day

: Chespin Community Day January 10th – January 16th, 2023 : Twinkling Fantasy Event

: Twinkling Fantasy Event January 14th – January 15th, 2023 : GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone

: GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone January 19th – January 23rd, 2023 : January Community Day Classic

: January Community Day Classic January 27th – February 5th, 2023: Crackling Voltage Event

We currently have the full details of the New Year's 2023 event:

Date and time: Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. to Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. to Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New costumed Pokémon: Pikachu wearing a party top hat will debut in the game for the first time. It will be Shiny-capable upon release. Also, Hoothoot wearing a New Year's hat was previously unable to be evolved. It evolution will be unlocked, allowing us to obtain Noctowl wearing a New Year's hat. Party Hat Wurmple, New Year's Hat Hoothoot, Party Hat Pichu, and a slew of party hat Pokémon in raids will return once again as well.

Pikachu wearing a party top hat will debut in the game for the first time. It will be Shiny-capable upon release. Also, Hoothoot wearing a New Year's hat was previously unable to be evolved. It evolution will be unlocked, allowing us to obtain Noctowl wearing a New Year's hat. Party Hat Wurmple, New Year's Hat Hoothoot, Party Hat Pichu, and a slew of party hat Pokémon in raids will return once again as well. Wild spawns: Top Hat Pikachu, New Year's Hat Hoothoot, Party Hat Wurmple.

Top Hat Pikachu, New Year's Hat Hoothoot, Party Hat Wurmple. 7 KM Gift Eggs: The Babies return. Party Hat Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Tyrogue, Smoochum, Elekid, Magby, Azurill, and Wynaut.

The Babies return. Party Hat Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Tyrogue, Smoochum, Elekid, Magby, Azurill, and Wynaut. Raids: Tier One: Party Hat Bulbasaur, Party Hat Charmander, Party Hat Squirtle, Top Hat Pikachu, New Year's Hat Hoothoot Tier Three: Party Hat Raticate, Party Hat Nidorino, Party Hat Gengar, Party Hat Wobbuffet Tier Five: Reshiram, seemingly confirming the Unova Dragons rotation will continue after Reshiram likely concluding with Zekrom after this feature. Reshiram will have the exclusive move Fusion Flare, Mega Raids: Mega Steelix

Event Bonuses: Decor bonus? Niantic says: "During this event, festive fireworks will light up the skies. We hope you enjoy the colorful decor!" Event-themed Stickers from the shop, spinning stops, and opening gifts Stardust through a Collection Challenge 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. 1/4 Hatch Distance for the first three Eggs hatched during the event using the Pokémon GO Egg hatching widget.



We can also confirm the full details of Chespin Community Day:

Date and time: Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Pokémon feature: Chespin with a Shiny release

Chespin with a Shiny release Special Community Day Move: It's a Grass-type Starter so, as always, we are getting Frenzy Plant. Evolve Chespin or Quilladin all the way up to Chesnaught in order to get the Charged Attack of Frenzy Plant which will not be obtainable through evolution after the event. Chesnaught with Frenzy Plant can be obtained up to five hours after the event window.

It's a Grass-type Starter so, as always, we are getting Frenzy Plant. Evolve Chespin or Quilladin all the way up to Chesnaught in order to get the Charged Attack of Frenzy Plant which will not be obtainable through evolution after the event. Chesnaught with Frenzy Plant can be obtained up to five hours after the event window. Community Day Ticketed Research : There will be a $1 USD Special Research storyline titled "Quality Quills" that can be found in the in-game Pokémon GO shop.

: There will be a $1 USD Special Research storyline titled "Quality Quills" that can be found in the in-game Pokémon GO shop. Chespin Community Day bonuses: The Community Day bonuses this time around include: Double Candy for catching Pokémon 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during the Community Day Hours Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. One additional Special Trade can be made, for a maximum of two for the day. Double the chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Niantic says, "Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!" No surprise here, though: Chespin will spawn up to five times from GO Snapshots. Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust. Stickers from spinning Stops and opening Gifts

The Community Day bonuses this time around include: Bonus Raid Battles after Community Day: Timing: Saturday, January, 7, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time Feature Pokémon: Quilladin Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Chespin to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Quilladin, Chespin will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

