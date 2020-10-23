Pokémon GO To Launch Day Of The Dead Event For Latin America Only

Following the announcements of sponsored-events in Japan, Mexico, and the United States, Niantic has scheduled yet another region-specific event in Pokémon GO… but this one is a celebration rather than a sponsorship. Taking place during the tail end of this year's Halloween 2020 event, Latin American Pokémon trainers will be able to participate in a Day of the Dead event.

This newly announced Pokémon GO event will take place from Sunday, November 1st, 2020 at 10 AM to Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at 11:59 PM local time. Here's what Niantic had to say about this upcoming event and the holiday it's celebrating in their recent blog post:

"The Day of the Dead is a holiday observed in Mexico and other parts of the Americas that celebrates the lives and the memory of family and friends who are no longer with us. In Mexican tradition, it's said that the spirits of the deceased return to the world of the living during this special time to share a joyful celebration with their loved ones, surrounded by candles, flowers, fruit, bread, sugar skulls, incense, and other traditional foods and decorations!"

This limited Pokémon GO event will feature:

Pokémon that represent the different elements of the holiday that Niantic mentioned above appearing in the wild, including the skull-themed Cubone and Duskull, the candle-themed Litwick, and the flower-themed Roselia, Sunflora, and Cacnea.

Different spawns will be attracted to Incense, including: Gastly, Misdreavus, Absol, Shuppet, Duskull, Drifloon, and Litwick. These are mostly Ghost-types, which seems as if Niantic is including to ensure that Latin American players don't get shafted on the Halloween event happening in Pokémon GO at the same time.

Poffins as rewards in GO Battle League and also in a special box in the shop.

Surprise Pokémon photobombing GO Snapshot pictures.