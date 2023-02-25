Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn Begins Today With Shiny Jirachi & More Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn has gone global, bringing forth Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, & the star of the show, the Mythical... Shiny Jirachi.

The biggest event of the year so far is now live in Pokémon GO. Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn has gone global, bringing Shiny Jirachi, Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and every remaining Shiny release from Hoenn into the game. Let's get into the details.

Here are some exciting details we can now confirm about Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn, which will go down as an in-person event in Las Vegas on February 18th – 19th and as a remote global event on February 25th – 26th:

New costumed Pikachu: Pictured above, you will have a chance to encounter two Shiny Pikachu representing the Hoenn protagonists. There will be a Pikachu wearing Brendan's hat and a Pikachu wearing May's bow. Both will be Shiny-capable.

Pictured above, you will have a chance to encounter two Shiny Pikachu representing the Hoenn protagonists. There will be a Pikachu wearing Brendan's hat and a Pikachu wearing May's bow. Both will be Shiny-capable. Egg Pool: 2KM: Pichu, Igglybuff, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Azurill, Wynaut 5KM: Surskit, Gulpin, Cacnea 7KM: Trapinch, Feebas, Bagon, Beldum 10KM: Torkoal, Tropius, Relicanth all hatching out of region

Raids: Tier One: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip Tier Five: Deoxys in all Formes Primal Raids: Kyogre and Groudon, who you can earn Primal Energy for. This will work much like Mega Energy with a few differences. Details here.

New features: Storage and item bag increase New music inspired by the Ruby and Sapphire games New and rare Field Research that will lead to encounters with Ghost-type Pokémon and Mega Energy

Masterwork Research: Tickets will go live February 20th and will lead to an encounter with Shiny Jirachi. Those who attend the Las Vegas event will receive a Masterwork Research with fewer steps.

Tickets will go live February 20th and will lead to an encounter with Shiny Jirachi. Those who attend the Las Vegas event will receive a Masterwork Research with fewer steps. Legendaries in the wild: Latios and Latias will be spawning. If you take a picture with one of them, they will spawn again.

Latios and Latias will be spawning. If you take a picture with one of them, they will spawn again. All Hoenn Shinies released: Like the previous Kanto and Johto tours, this event will see all remaining Hoenn species get their Shiny releases, including Kecleon.

Like the previous Kanto and Johto tours, this event will see all remaining Hoenn species get their Shiny releases, including Kecleon. Ruby vs. Sapphire Challenge: Niantic writes: "As the earth and sea clash, which side will you stand with? All Trainers will be able to pick between a Ruby and Sapphire badge. The team you pick will shape certain in-person Pokémon encounters! Each hour, you can complete special Field Research on behalf of your team. Depending on which team completes more Field Research, all Trainers will see increased Primal Raids for either Primal Kyogre (Sapphire) or Primal Groudon (Ruby)—plus an increased chance of encountering additional wild Pokémon! The badge Trainers pick at Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas will carry over to the global event the following weekend."

Niantic writes: Wild Spawns: Habitat – Blistering Sands: Torchic, Poochyena, Lotad, Nincada, Makuhita, Nosepass, Aron, Cacena, Numel, Baltoy, Bagon Habitat – Eerie Mists: Ralts, Surskit, Whismur, Meditite, Spoink, Zangoose, Seviper, Chimecho, Absol, Snorunt, Luvdisc, Beldum Habitat – Verdant Earth: Treecko, Zigzagoon, Wurmple, Seedot, Shroomish, Slakoth, Skitty, Mawile, Electrike, Roselia, Gulpin, Swablu Habitat – Ancient Shores: Mudkip, Taillow, Wingull, Carvanha, Barboach, Corphish, Lileep, Anorith, Feebas, Spheal, Clamperl Primal Surge: Kyogre wild encounters: Minun, Illumise, Wailmer, Rainy Castform Primal Surge: Groudon wild encounters: Plusle, Volbeat, Trapinch, Solrick, Sunny Castorm

