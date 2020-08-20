Pokémon GO Unova Week Review: Was This Event Worth The Time?

Unova Week, the third and final act of the Ultra Unlock event in Pokémon GO which introduced Shiny Roggenrola, is ending tomorrow. As this post-GO Fest 2020 event wraps up and Niantic prepares to roll out new features, we at Bleeding Cool take a look back at Unova Week for a comprehensive review of what worked, what didn't work, and what surprised us in this Pokémon GO event.

Unova Week Spawns

Shiny hunters may have had less to do this week due to the amount of Unova Pokémon that haven't been released in their Shiny forms, but it would be difficult to complain when assessing the spawns fairly. The new Shiny Roggenrola was only promised to appear in raids… and it was plentiful in the wild. The new release, the adorable flying Emolga, was said to hatch from eggs… but also appeared, albeit rarely, in the wild. The new regional Bouffalant was promised to be encounterable in New York City and surrounding areas, and then it was revealed to be spawning in what appears to be nine states in country's northeast region. Niantic underpromised and overdelivered in this event, big time.

Unova Raids

The Tier One through Four raids were, on the other hand, not the spiciest. Niantic balanced this out by having Alolan Marowak appear as the only non-Unova Pokémon in the rotation to give Shiny hunters something to do.

Genesect, though, was a stellar Tier Five boss with one of the best Shiny forms in the game. It's also a very useful Pokémon as a Kyurem and Mewtwo counter, making it something that many trainers wanted to add to their Pokémon GO collection. Like Deoxys, Genesect is duoable, which left well-seasoned Pokémon GO trainers with a fun challenge to take advantage of. Also like Deoxys, there would have been more incentive to keep raiding Genesect after obtaining the Shiny if it were tradable, but since it is a Mythical Pokémon, Niantic is keeping it, for now, trade locked.

Eggs

Most players were likely tired of hatching eggs after the frustrating Dragon Week, followed by Enigma Week's improvement on eggs by including Cleffa and Igglybuff… along with a bunch of common wild spawns. One good thing about the Unova Week eggs, though, was the prevalence of Emolga which was otherwise a difficult find in the wild.

Shiny Release

This event saw the release of Roggenrola and Genesect. Trainers were given a fair shot at both, with Roggenrola appearing as a common wild spawn and Genesect raids popping everywhere.