Pokémon GO's Best & Worst Of 2020: Worst Raid Bosses

The year 2020 is wrapping up, and it has been a year of major change in Pokémon GO. Trainers have seen the game add both new features and new species, all the while adjusting to the ever-changing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that followed. Now, let's take a look back at what has been a defining year for Niantic's worldwide mega-hit game and determine the Best and Worst of 2020 in every aspect of Pokémon GO. This time… we're talking about the worst raid bosses of 2020. Let's go!

5. Forces of Nature trio

Personally, I have nothing against Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus. While they aren't exactly the most interesting Pokémon due to them being obvious reskins of each other, these genie-esque Legendaries were of very little interest to the community compared to Unova's other offerings of Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem (at least at first), and even the Swords of Justice trio.

4. Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise raids were annoying difficult in two ways. First, it was the tankiest Mega Pokémon by far, which meant that more trainers were needed and that it would take quite a while to take down, reducing the amount of Mega Energy earned. Second, interest in Mega Raids was and is low compared to Tier Five Legendary raids, which meant that even getting enough people to join was, especially toward the end of Mega Blastoise's overlong stay in Pokémon GO, quite difficult.

3. Darkrai the second time

Niantic shot themselves in the foot here. They announced Origin Forme Giratina with a Shiny release for the first half of October and teased a "surprise" raid boss for the Halloween event. Seeing as Origin Forme Giratina was one of the most coveted Legendaries in the game, the fact that the "surprise" boss was Darkrai, which had already had its Shiny released earlier in the year, left Pokémon GO trainers wondering why Niantic got them hyped for no reason.

2. Heatran

Heatran's first stay in January 2020 was terrific. It had been gone from raids for a long time and we finally saw its Shiny release in Pokémon GO. Then, after a month-long stay, it… came back again for another three weeks, just a few months later. Why? The world may never know.

1. Kyurem

Then comes the most baffling decision in the history of Legendary raids in Pokémon GO. When the dragons of Unova — Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem — were released, they each had an approximately three-week run in raids. During Kyurem's run, Remote Raid Invites were released. Niantic promised that those who missed Reshiram and Zekrom due to Invites being delayed would have another chance soon. Then… in December, they just featured Kyurem again. This time for an entire month. Who could this have been for? Was it just squeezing in an Ice-type Pokémon to theme the raids for December? After an exciting autumn of one and two week stays for a variety of bosses, being left with Kyurem for an entire month and five raid hours is enough to totally shut down interest in Tier Five raids for a month.

