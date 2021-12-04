Pokémon Labyrinth Board Game Hits Shelves From Ravensburger

Ravensburger, the publisher behind board games such as Marvel Villainous and Disney's Gargoyles: The Awakening, has announced the release of the new tabletop game Pokémon Labyrinth in North America. Let's take a look at what this board game will offer.

Ravensburger gave the details for Pokémon Labyrinth in their press release, watching:

Previously released in Europe, Pokémon Labyrinth combines two globally popular brands, both celebrating anniversaries in 2021. Labyrinth is an international classic with over 20 million copies sold in 60 countries worldwide, celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2021, while Pokémon is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a variety of new activations, partnerships, and merchandise. In Pokémon Labyrinth, players enjoy award-winning, maze-shifting gameplay. Each character will choose to play as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle, and search for other popular Pokémon like Eevee, Snorlax, Gengar, and more!

This maze-based game releases just in time for the holidays.

In other news, this isn't the only new game coming soon based on this popular franchise. Fans may already be aware of the other board game featuring Pikachu and friends that is currently on shelves: Pokémon Trading Card Game Battle Academy. The game, based on the highly popular TCG, offers everything one needs to get started, even for those who have never played the game before. The game comes with three 60-card decks, a game board, tutorial guides for beginners and a rulebook for advanced players, and accessories. It has now been announced by the Pokémon TCG that the sequel to this game, Battle Academy 2, will be released in 2022. The game will largely be the same as the first one, but it will now come with new Ultra Rare cards. The game is set to come with Pikachu V, Eevee V, and Cinderace V as guaranteed cards.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool this holiday season for gift-giving guides for the Pokémon fanatic in your life, countdowns showcasing the best releases, and much more.