Pokémon Returns To Kanto In Evolutions Finale & Upcoming GO Events

All things Pokémon tend to lead back to Kanto. Today, TPCI debuted the final episode of Pokémon Evolutions, the animated series celebrating the franchise's 25th Anniversary. 2021 saw the franchise celebrate in various ways with special TCG sets, events in the mobile games GO and Masters EX, and a long list of collaborations with artists including Katy Perry, Post Malone, Vince Staples, Ed Sheeran, and more. This animated finale focuses on the Kanto region, the first region that debuted along with the first 151 Pokémon back when Red and Blue were released… but that isn't the only major Kanto-themed event happening soon. Let's get into the details.

Here's a glimpse at today's press release:

Today, The Pokémon Company International unveiled the final episode of Pokémon Evolutions, a new animated limited series created to celebrate 25 years of the global entertainment franchise. This eight-episode series has taken fans on a journey through all known regions of the Pokémon world that have been explored in the popular core video games since their launch 25 years ago. Featuring the regions in reverse chronological order to their original discovery, each episode brought a fresh perspective to familiar [tales.] The final episode, "The Discovery," brings viewers back to the Kanto region where the [franchise' first began.

The episode can be watched here.

The Kanto-themed festivities will continue next year in Niantic's mobile app Pokémon GO with a ticketed live event celebrating the Kanto region. Pokémon GO Tour: Live will take place after a digital Johto event and dial back to Generation One, offering the first new in-person events associated with the app since early 2020. 2021 did see a return to live events for Niantic, but all of those gatherings were make-up events for previously canceled festivities from the previous year.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon, from video games to trading cards and beyond.