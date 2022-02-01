Pokémon TCG: 1st Edition Base Set Mewtwo For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that focuses on auction lots and listings primarily relating to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a rare 1st Edition copy of Mewtwo from the Base Set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This copy of Mewtwo is graded at a grade of Mint 9 according to CGC. Prospective bidders will only have until Tuesday, February 1st, to place a bid on this powerful and valuable Psychic-type card from the Pokémon TCG.

As a legendary Pokémon, Mewtwo is an exceptional species in the lore of the game in that it is a genetically-modified creature with little to no remorse or empathy towards humans for their transgressions leading to its creation. It is a clone of one of the most important Pokémon in the franchise's story, Mew, who is seen as a deity of creation (but lesser to Arceus, the creature who created the universe in-game). Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The Pokémon featured on this card was the main antagonist of the film Pokémon: The First Movie, Mewtwo! In the movie, Mewtwo is a genetic duplicate of Mew created by the evil organization Team Rocket. Please note that this card was graded by CGC and awarded a Mint 9 grade with the following subgrades: Centering 9, Surface 9, Corners 8.5, Edges 9. The artwork is by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to get ahold of this awesome Pokémon TCG card, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, February 1st, to place a bid on it. You can find this card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!