Pokémon TCG: 2 More Black Star Movie Promos On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put another lot of 2 Black Star promo Pokémon Trading Card Game cards from Pokémon: The First Movie up for auction! Two weeks ago, we covered a similar auction listing wherein Mewtwo and Dragonite from the same release were auctioned; this time, the other two promos, Electabuzz and Pikachu, are on the auction block! Prospective bidders will have only up until Tuesday, April 10th, to place their bids on this excellent listing of cards from the Pokémon TCG.

These promotional cards were among the first few Pokémon TCG cards released for a public market in the West, alongside the aforementioned Dragonite and Mewtwo. While Pikachu, Mewtwo, and Dragonite each had featured roles in Pokémon: The First Movie, also known as Mewtwo Strikes Back!, Electabuzz had absolutely no screen time in the film, so its inclusion is rather a mystery to many. Furthermore, according to the lot's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The Black Star Promo series is comprised of 53 special promotional cards that were released from July 1999 through March 2003 and offered here are Electabuzz #2 with the following subgrades: centering 9.5, surface 9, corners 9, edges 9.5; and Pikachu #4 with the following subgrades: centering 9.5, surface 9.5, corners 8.5, edges 9. The artwork is done by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to place a bid on this wonderful lot of promo cards from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, April 10th, to do so. You can find this lot's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!