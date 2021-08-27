Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Pull Rate Quest #3: Elite Trainer Box

Pokémon TCG influencers will often rush to make sweeping statements about a set's pull rates soon after release. Both Sword & Sheild – Battle Styles and Sword & Sheild – Chilling Reign, for instance, are said by many content creators, some of them with huge platforms, to have difficult pull rates. This seems wrong to me. One person, even one person opening a ton of packs, is going to struggle to determine a pull rate in the short term no matter how many boxes they open. In addition, I find that creators often forget that we had a few sets back-to-back that had cards that could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, which has made many seemingly forget what a set with a standard pull rate feels like. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a Pokémon TCG set's existence, I'm here with another installment of Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open an Elite Trainer Box of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which hits shelves this Friday, to see what we get.

What I opened : An Elite Trainer Box (8 packs) of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies

: An Elite Trainer Box (8 packs) of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies What I go t: 4 white code cards (meaning 4 packs with a holo or better). The spread was: 1 Alternate Art Pokémon-V 1 Pokémon-VMAX 1 Pokémon-V 1 rare holos (not pictured)

This is what I'd consider a good Elite Trainer Box. Please, though, note the randomness here compared to other ETB openings you may see online. Unlike booster boxes, which have some semblance of guaranteed hits, Elite Trainer Boxes emphatically do not. These should be considered random packs. I've gotten as bad as an Elite Trainer Box with only one single rare holo and no other pulls. Then, I've gotten Elite Trainer Boxes with more pulls than green cards (non-holo packs).

Follow my Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Pull Rate quest, right here.