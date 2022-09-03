Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Alolan Vulpix Full Art

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with a Full Art V featuring the set mascot, Alolan Vulpix.

5ban Graphics delivers one of the most beautiful Full Arts of the Sword & Shield era with this Alolan Vulpix V. With a background like crystal and silvery white coloring on Vulpix perfectly accentuated by the etched foil of the card, this is going to be one of my main chases when it is released in the English-language Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Now, it has unfortunately been revealed that Alolan Vulpix is not getting a Character Rare or Character Super Rare. It seemed like it was the perfect opportunity to highlight the Alolan Vulpix and Lillie relationship in a card, but alas, no dice. In fact, a major twist is that Alolan Vulpix is the first set mascot not to get the Gold VSTAR. So who does? Find out in tomorrow's preview.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.