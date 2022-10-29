Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Gold Items

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we conclude our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking the final two Gold Trainers of the set.

That is a wrap on Paradigm Trigger previews. This Lugia-themed set has now given us a thorough first look at the cards that will appear in Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage, so what is next? Well, the holidays are coming, which means that it is time for a new high-class set from Japan. This year's high-class set is VSTAR Universe, and it is set for December. The current thought is that VSTAR Universe will be directly adapted into the English-language special set coming out in January, which will be the final release before we get into the Scarlet & Violet era.

