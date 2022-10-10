Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Litten Line

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out the Litten evolutionary line

This excellent line of cards tells a story as Litten evolves up. Litten's card by artist Narumi Sato is my favorite of the line, and it shows a freaked-out Litten checking out a fish tank off-image. Is it scared or aggressive? The next card shows that this Litten has evolved into Torracat, illustrated by GIDORA, showing the Pokémon leaping at Luvdisc in the tank. Finally, the final evolutionary stage shows a Hideki Ishikawa-illustrated Incineroar sleeping peacefully as a Corsola and Luvdisc watch from the tank. This reminds me quite a bit of the stories told from card-to-card more frequently in XY-era sets.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.