Pokémon TCG Japan Previews Raging Surf: Yveltal

Pokémon TCG Japan reveals a holographic rare from the next expansion, the Tera Garchom-themed Raging Surf, featuring Yveltal.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22nd, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at look at a holographic Yveltal from this set.

What a time for a new Yveltal card to be revealed, as Yveltal is currently in Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO. This Legendary Pokémon from Kalos is considered a pair with the Fairy-type Xerneas, who also shares the current Raid Rotation in Niantic's mobile game. Looking at the card, this holographic rare is illustrated by Kawayoo. Kawayoo's first credit is in Platinum – Rising Rivals from May 2009. In this initial set, they had three cards: Nidorino pictured above, Hippopotas, and Walrein. They debuted with a soft, painterly style that utilized a delicate, pastel touch with strong use of bright lighting. A recent notable card by this artist is the Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

