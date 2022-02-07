Pokémon TCG Japan Rolls Out February Merch Featuring Misty

The Pokémon Center Japan has announced a new slate of February Pokémon TCG merch. This new wave comes in addition to the first wave of Eeveelution-themed merch which will came out this past Friday as a tie-in to the release of Japan's Leafeon and Glaceon VSTARs. This new slate will debut at The Pokémon Center Japan on February 25th, 2022 as a promotion for the upcoming special set, Battle Legion. Let's take a look at what will be included in this new wave of Pokémon TCG merch.

The February 2022 wave of Battle Legion-themed products includes:

Shiny Greninja card sleeves: These card sleeves picture Shiny Greninja as a nod to Battle Legion, which features a Sparkling Greninja card, which is one of the first-ever releases of this new card type featuring Shinies

These card sleeves picture Shiny Greninja as a nod to Battle Legion, which features a Sparkling Greninja card, which is one of the first-ever releases of this new card type featuring Shinies Shiny Greninja deck box

Shiny Greninja playmat

Misty card sleeves: These sleeves picture Misty along with Starmie, as a nod to the Starmie V Character Card which is a Battle Legion Secret Rare. Other species pictured in the sleeve's artwork include Lapras and Politoed.

These sleeves picture Misty along with Starmie, as a nod to the Starmie V Character Card which is a Battle Legion Secret Rare. Other species pictured in the sleeve's artwork include Lapras and Politoed. Kleavor card sleeves: This is the debut of Kleavor, a new Hisuian evolution of Scyther from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, in the TCG.

This is the debut of Kleavor, a new Hisuian evolution of Scyther from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, in the TCG. Lucario card sleeves: These sleeves depict Lucario doing its signature move of Aura Sphere

These sleeves depict Lucario doing its signature move of Aura Sphere Lucario deck box

Darkrai card sleeves

Darkrai deck box

The Lucario and Darkrai products are meant to tie-in to the Lucario VSTAR and Darkrai VSTAR decks, which feature cards that cannot be found in packs of Battle Legion. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool daily for previews of Battle Legion as well as all Pokémon TCG products both from Japan and the international English releases. This week, we will be debuting some of the set's Character Cards and Character Super Rares including the first appearance of Hisuian species in the TCG.