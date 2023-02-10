Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet Ex Preview: Professor Sada & Penny Professor Sada & Penny get their first-ever Pokémon TCG Full Arts in Scarlet ex from the first wave of Japanese Scarlet & Violet sets.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another pair of Full Arts from Scarlet ex.

In addition to the Jacq and Team Star Grunt cards that we showed off yesterday, Japan's Scarlet ex also includes Full Arts of Professor's Research and Penny. Scarlet ex's Professor's Research Full Art features Professor Sada, while the Violet ex counterpart features Professor Turo. Professor Sada is the Pokémon Professor in Scarlet. Penny is an Eeveelution-themed Trainer who has a mysterious backstory in the Scarlet & Violet games, the spoilers of which we'll discuss down the road when she almost certainly appears on another iconic card type in a future set.

