Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Miraidon Ex

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023 that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at an ex card that features the TCG debut of a brand new Legendary from Paldea.

Miraidon is a new Paldean Legendary that, along with Koraidon, is one of the set mascots of this new era. Miraidon leads up Violet ex while Koraidon leads up Scarlet ex for obvious reasons. An Electric/Dragon-type Legendary, Miraidon is also the game mascot of Violet for the Switch and can be seen in five Modes (Low-Power, Drive, Aquatic, Glid, and Ultimate) which we'll likely see more of during this era. Miraidon's Dex entries read:

Much remains unknown about this creature. It resembles Cyclizar, but it is far more ruthless and powerful. This seems to be the Iron Serpent mentioned in an old book. The Iron Serpent is said to have turned the land to ash with its lightning.

Tried and true Ultra Rare artist 5ban Graphics illustrates this card. It'll be interesting to see how the Secret Rare and Full Art sections of this new era shape up, because we will likely be seeing some kind of chase card version of this ex.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.