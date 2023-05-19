Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard & Clay Burst Preview: Mimikyu Pokémon TCG Japan has released Snow Hazard, one of the sets that will become Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved, with a Mimikyu holo rare.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era were released on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another holographic card revealed for Snow Hazard featuring Mimikyu.

Mimikyu fans have been treated well during the Scarlet & Violet era so far. This popular Alolan Ghost that is impersonating Pikachu in hopes of getting some of the love the franchise mascot brings in has become a fan-favorite itself. Mimikyu was featured on the very first ex Box of the Scarlet & Violet era and now appears in Snow Hazard on this holographic rare with artwork by Kagemaru Himeno. Now, I can't wait to see if we end up getting an Illustration Rare or Special Illustration Rare of Mimikyu in the future. We do know, though, that there are no Secret Rares for Mimikyu in this specific set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.