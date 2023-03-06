Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Paldean Taurous Art Rare Paldean Taurous gets an Illustration Rare feature in the next Pokémon TCG set coming to Japan on March 10th, the Paldea-focused Triplet Beat.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023 so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at a new Art Rare from Triplet Beat.

Paldean Tauros features on this newly revealed Art Rare. The main numbered set featured the various type variants of Paldean Tauros and now it appears that this card features just the Combat Breed. It's not certain yet if we will see Art Rares for the other two types, the Blaze Beed and the Aqua Breed. This card is illustrated by Anesaki Dynamic. Dynamic has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since the underrated set XY – Steam Siege. Some of this artist's most memorable cards include Kyogre Amazing Rare from Shining Fates, the highly sought-after Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, and Blanche from Pokémon GO.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.