Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Connecting Turtwig Turtwig is part of the connecting set of Art Rares illustrated by Kouki Saitou in Pokémon TCG Japan's latest set, VSTAR Universe.

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take at another Art Rare from VSTAR Universe.

This Turtwig is part of a nine-card connecting set that closes out the standard Art Rare section of the set. This connecting set is illustrated by Kouki Saitou, who has been contributing to the hobby since the early days of Aquapolis. Saitou is credited on over 600 cards, and this nine-card set is a celebration of a decades-long career of his Pokémon TCG art.

Just a few cards left before we've covered all nine pieces of Saitou's illustration. This Turtwig is the sixth overall piece, finishing out the second row. It is below Duskull, to the right of Pikachu, and directly above the final card in the image, Mareep. This Turtwig looks overjoyed as it peers out at the passing yellow petals, which we saw in yesterday's previews actually come from flowers pictured in the Paras card, which is one row down and all the way in the left corner of this gorgeous piece. The next two pieces will cover Poochyena and Mareep, respectively, and then we will take a look at how the entire piece looks together.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.