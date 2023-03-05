Pokémon TCG Japan Will Release Ruler Of The Black Flame Pokémon TCG Japan will release a set titled Ruler of the Black Flame later this year and it is suspected to feature a Treasures of Ruin.

New Pokémon TCG trademarks have been discovered in Japan. These trademarks are historically revealed to be the names of future Japanese sets. The newest trademark is for a set titled Ruler of the Black Flame, and speculation suggests that the focus of this set may be Chi-Yu, one of the four Treasures of Ruin Legendaries, including the Dark/Grass-type Wo-Chien, the Dark/Ice-type Chien-Pao, the Dark/Ground-type Ting-Lu, and the Dark/Fire-type Chi-Yu. Other sets that we can expect out of Japan include March 10th's Triplet Beat, which is confirmed to feature the Paldean Starters, April 14's Snow Hazard and Clay Burst sister sets, May's Raging Surf, June's Pokémon Card 151, and July's new ex Starter Decks.

While we wait for more news regarding Japan's releases, here is the upcoming slate of English-language Pokémon TCG releases for the first and second quarters of 2023:

Crown Zenith Tins (available March 17, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs and one full-art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, or Galarian Moltres

Klara Premium Tournament Collection (available March 24, 2023): Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99.

Cyrus Premium Tournament Collection (available March 24, 2023): Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99.

Scarlet & Violet base set drop (available March 31, 2023): The first set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.

Crown Zenith Pin Collection—Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon (available April 14, 2023): Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin.

Crown Zenith Premium Playmat Collection—Morpeko V-UNION (available April 14, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat, and one oversize card.

Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves

Cyclizar ex Box (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Cyclizar ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Cyclizar ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99.

Ampharos ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes an Ampharos SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Lucario ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Lucario SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Paldea Pals Mini Tims (available May 5, 2023): Includes two booster packs, a sticker sheet, and a square cut card. The artwork on these tins features Fuecoco and Dolliv, Pawmi and Lechonk, Sprigatito and Fidough, Quaxly and Smolliv, and Pikachu and Capsakid. They will retail for $9.99.

Origin Forme Palkia League Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes three Origin Forme Palkia V, two Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, one Radiant Freninja, a 6o-card deck, rule booklet, damage counter dice, condition markers, acrylic VSTAR marker, and code card. It will retail for $29.99.

Includes three Origin Forme Palkia V, two Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, one Radiant Freninja, a 6o-card deck, rule booklet, damage counter dice, condition markers, acrylic VSTAR marker, and code card. It will retail for $29.99. Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved drop (available June 9, 2023): The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.