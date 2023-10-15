Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Ancient Roar, Future Flash, Maushold, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar & Future Flash: Maushold Ex

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Future Flash set features two Tandemaus cards as well as a Maushold ex depicting the Family of Four form of the species.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at the Tandemaus line from Future Flash.

Tandemaus gets two cards in this set. The one to the left shows the Tandemaus playing together with artwork by Shibuzoh, while the one to the right displays a quiet moment between the two drawn by Akira Komayama. Tandemaus evolves up to Maushold, which gets an ex by 5ban Graphics, the in-house designer known for their Ultra Rare / RR work in the Pokémon TCG. This Maushold ex depicts the Family of Four form of this Pokémon.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!