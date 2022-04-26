Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Hisuian Zororark V

The next Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Dark Phantasma will be released on May 13th, 2022. This set will continue the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo patter. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at the set's mascot: Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR.

Hisuian Zoroark gets both a V and VSTAR in this set as well as a standard holo, which I'll show off in tomorrow's preview. This likely means that it will also get a Full Art V, an Alternate Art V, a Rainbow Rare VSTAR, and likely the one Gold VSTAR of the set.

The V is by aky CG Works as is the VSTAR. I think the VSTAR looks terrific, while the V seems a bit too airbrushed to me. I do like the purple sky and moon hanging in the background, though. It'd be nice to get a bit more of that because the closeness of Zoroark here stops the card from setting the mood effectively. The VSTAR, though similar in pose, is just a lot clearer and more visually interesting.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include