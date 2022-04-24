Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Radiant Gardevoir

The next Pokémon TCG sex arriving in Japan has been revealed. Dark Phantasma will be released on May 13th, 2022. This set will continue the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo patter. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at Radiant Gardevoir.

Radiant Pokémon, initially translated as "Sparkling Pokémon," arrived in March 2022's Battle Region set. These cards depict the species in its Shiny form and use a reverse holo pattern unique to this card style. That set included three Radiant cards: Hawlucha, Heatran, and Greninja. Unfortunately, the next two Japanese sets, the sister sets Time Gazer and Space Juggler which came out this month, didn't include any Radiant cards. Now, it seems we're getting more! Radiant Gardevoir arrives in this set, and I hope its inclusion means that we can expect three Radiant cards here as with Battle Region. I'd love to see species that have never gotten their Shinies depicted on cards before to show more variety on the other Radiant cards in the set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma crds as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.