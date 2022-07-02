Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Cramorant

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at two more cards from the set.

Undoubtedly the derpiest addition to the Pokédex made during the Sword & Shield era, the voracious Cramorant gets a card here with a Lost Zone aura. Midori Harada supplies artwork for this bulging-eyed bird, with the hazy green coloring leaving the impression that Cramorant might have taken its Arrokuda hunt to a swamp.

Also pictured is the Trainer Item card Mirage Gate which, like Cramorant and many cards in this set, gets that Lost Zone aura. This effect and mechanic reminds me of Prism Stars from the Sun & Moon era, as that was a style of card that could be a Pokémon, a Trainer, or even an Energy. I wonder if we will see any special Energies with a Lost Zone aura.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.