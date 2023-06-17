Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Finizen, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Finizen Line

Japan will soon see the release of a new Pokémon TCG set called Ruler of the Black Flame which features Charizard, Finizen, & more.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th and it will include 108 cards not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at the Finizen line.

Finizen gets two cards in this set, with one by kadama and one by Kouki Saitou. It evolves into Palafin, who is illustrated here by Souichirou Gunjima on a holographic rare. Palafin appears here in its Zero Form.

Let's get to know these new species through their Dex entries. Finizen's read:

It likes playing with others of its kind using the water ring on its tail. It uses ultrasonic waves to sense the emotions of other living creatures. Its water ring is made from seawater mixed with a sticky fluid that Finizen secretes from its blowhole.

And Zero Form Palafin's go like this:

This Pokémon changes its appearance if it hears its allies calling for help. Palafin will never show anybody its moment of transformation. Its physical capabilities are no different than a Finizen's, but when its allies are in danger, it transforms and powers itself up.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

