Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Gold Hyper Rares
Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame expansion includes three Gold Hyper Rares and an overall whopping 33 Secret Rare cards.
Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the newest Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Charizard-themed expansion titled Ruler of the Black Flame. It hit shelves on July 28th, and it includes 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion is the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This feature is most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex, but it also shows up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is also confirmed that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at the final Secret Rares that we have yet to spotlight from this set.
There are 33 total Secret Rares in the set, including:
- Gloom Illustration Rare
- Ninetails Illustration Rare
- Palafin Illustration Rare
- Bellibolt Illustration Rare
- Cleffa Illustration Rare
- Larvitar Illustration Rare
- Houndour Illustration Rare
- Scizor Illustration Rare
- Varoom Illustration Rare
- Pidgey Illustration Rare
- Pidgeotto Illustration Rare
- Lechonk
- Tera Eiscue ex Full Art
- Tera Tyranitar ex Full Art
- Tera Vespiquen ex Full Art
- Glimmora ex Full Art
- Tera Charizard ex Full Art
- Absol ex Full Art
- Revavroom ex Full Art
- Pidgeot ex Full Art
- Geeta Full Art
- Ortega Full Art
- Poppy Full Art
- Ryme Full Art
- Tera Eiscue ex Special Illustration Rare
- Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare
- Revavroom ex Special Illustration Rare
- Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare
- Geeta Special Illustration Rare
- Poppy Special Illustration Rare
- Tera Charizard Gold Hyper Rare
- Artazon Gold Hyper Rare
- Fire Energy Gold Hyper Rare
Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.
