Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Gold Hyper Rares

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame expansion includes three Gold Hyper Rares and an overall whopping 33 Secret Rare cards.

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the newest Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Charizard-themed expansion titled Ruler of the Black Flame. It hit shelves on July 28th, and it includes 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion is the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This feature is most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex, but it also shows up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is also confirmed that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at the final Secret Rares that we have yet to spotlight from this set.

There are 33 total Secret Rares in the set, including:

Gloom Illustration Rare

Ninetails Illustration Rare

Palafin Illustration Rare

Bellibolt Illustration Rare

Cleffa Illustration Rare

Larvitar Illustration Rare

Houndour Illustration Rare

Scizor Illustration Rare

Varoom Illustration Rare

Pidgey Illustration Rare

Pidgeotto Illustration Rare

Lechonk

Tera Eiscue ex Full Art

Tera Tyranitar ex Full Art

Tera Vespiquen ex Full Art

Glimmora ex Full Art

Tera Charizard ex Full Art

Absol ex Full Art

Revavroom ex Full Art

Pidgeot ex Full Art

Geeta Full Art

Ortega Full Art

Poppy Full Art

Ryme Full Art

Tera Eiscue ex Special Illustration Rare

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare

Revavroom ex Special Illustration Rare

Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare

Geeta Special Illustration Rare

Poppy Special Illustration Rare

Tera Charizard Gold Hyper Rare

Artazon Gold Hyper Rare

Fire Energy Gold Hyper Rare

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

