Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Umbreon & Espeon

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame, set to be adapted into Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames, features Eevee, Espeon, & Umbreon.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at new Eevee and Eeveelution cards from the set.

And we have a wild Eevee! Eevee and the Eeveelutions were in many ways the stars of the Scarlet & Violet era, as they headed up the top set of the era Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, with one of them, Umbreon, becoming the top chase card of the past three years. In fact, Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies is the highest-valued card in many generations. Now, the new Eeveelution cards from Ruler of the Black Flame are all standard cards that will gain nowhere near as much value as one of those coveted Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Alt Arts. They are still quite cute, though. The artist credits are: ryoma uratsuka on Eevee, Cona Nitanda on Espeon, and rika on a very svelte Umbreon.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

