Pokémon TCG: Logan Paul Sets New Record Price For Venusaur Card

The Pokémon Trading Card Game has had its share of influencer heroes lately, as demand to obtain sealed and single product continues to surge amid a renewed demand for cards both new and old. Key players like Post Malone, Steve Aoki, and Arin Hanson continue to champion the interest of this game's very collectible components. But one duo of famous, or perhaps infamous, brothers has recently set a major record for the Pokémon TCG. Logan Paul, acting on behalf of his brother Jake Paul's charity, Boxing Bullies, has broken the record for the highest auction price for a Venusaur card to date.

According to CGC Comics, "The auction happened at an after-party event following the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch fight in Tampa, Florida, on December 19, 2021 and was sponsored by Promify, Fangible and Clover." All proceeds went to Jake Paul's charity. Graded at a CGC grade of 9, making it a Mint condition card, the Venusaur sold at auction for a staggering $19,000.

Logan Paul has not been without his share of controversies, making this story a bit less savory than ideal. In 2017 Paul filmed himself in the Aokigahara "suicide forest" in Japan, and took footage of a victim of suicide in the location. Furthermore, Paul was slammed just earlier this year by the Pokémon TCG community for wearing a BGS grade-10 Base Set Charizard around his neck prior to his iconic boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in June, which he lost. The card was lauded by Paul for being worth $1,000,000 USD, and yet it was worn around his neck during a sporting event that is known for being rather sweaty.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Fight goes the distance [Highlights, recap] | CBS Sports HQ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aONT7atzqfw)

What do you think about this Pokémon TCG auction and the record set by it? Are you a fan of the Pauls? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!