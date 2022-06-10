Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Dragonite VSTAR

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have one of the main VSTARs of the set.

It's Dragonite! Dragonite is one of the main species that people bring up when they talk about the early days of exciting Pokémon spawns. Back then, before Pokémon GO had released even its first Shiny, the spawns that got Trainers excited were evolved spawns. Back then, with just the Kanto species in the wild, imagine the excitement of seeing Dragonite's silhouette pop up on your nearby.

Dragonite not only gets this epic VSTAR which can be found in packs, but it also gets another V and another VSTAR. Those two will be featured as SWSH Black Star Promos. Stay tuned to our previews, as we will soon feature those cards as well. Coming up next, though, is one of the set's most exciting cards: the Radiant Starters featuring Blastoise, Venusaur, and of course the TCG icon itself, Charizard.

Also, stay tuned for details on the TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which will feature the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.