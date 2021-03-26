Pokémon TCG Product Review: First Parner Pack: Galar

Along with the release of the highly anticipated special set Shining Fates and the next official Sword & Shield expansion, Battle Styles, the Pokémon TCG has released another set that is quite a change of pace for them. For the first time, jumbo cards are being released not as one-off promo cards in a collection box but rather in an oversized pack. Let's take a look at the First Partner Pack: Galar, the first release of a planned eight-part set.

The Contents

The First Partner Packs come with three oversized cards featuring the Starter Pokémon of each generation. It begins with the Galar pack, which is in stores now and will count down through the generations with Alola in April, Kalos in May, Unova in June, Sinnoh in July, Hoenn in August, Johto in September, and Kanto in October. Each promo card is made to fit the newly released First Partner Collection Binder and is stamped with the 25th Anniversary logo. Each card is a replica of an already existing card featuring the Pokémon, which is the one thing I would've changed. It would've been nice if, like the McDonald's set, the cards had their own set numbering. Still, that's a small complaint with an overall quality product.

The Pokémon TCG Packs

Pokémon TCG collectors have had some trouble finding packs of the Fall 2020 expansion Sword & Shield: Vivid Voltage, so it's nice to see a pack of that set included here. Also within this oversized pack is a pack of Sun & Moon base set, an underrated set that features great Eeveelutions card and a Full Art Lillie that, unlike the Ultra Prism Lillie, hasn't skyrocketed in value and is still attainable. Personally, I think that these First Partner Packs would've done well even without the two extra packs, so it's nice to see these bonus packs added to enrich the opening experience.

Overall

Overall, this product is a fun and creative way to count down the months until October 2021, when Pokémon TCG's celebration of the franchise's 25th anniversary will culminate.