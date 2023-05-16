Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Nidoran Male Line Pokémon TCG Japan shows off yet another full evolutionary line from the special set Pokémon Card 151 featuring the Nidoran Male family.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at look at the Nidoran Male line from this set.

Yesterday, we showed artist Teeziro bring a painterly touch to the Nidoran female line, which culminated in an Uncommon card for Nidoqueen. It looks like the Pokémon TCG is opting to the Nidoking the more royal treatment, as the Nidoran Male line ends with a holographic rare for the fully evolved Poison Daddy. Artist Shiburingaru takes on art duties for Nidoran, Nidorino, and the ultimate level of Nidoking, all of which are drawn in the Pokémon house style started by Ken Sugimori many years ago. Shiburingaru's personal touch comes in highly rendered colors, which add a level of detail and depth to the line art.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.