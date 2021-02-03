Pokémon TCG Shining Fates Pre-Orders Immediately Sell Out

Pokémon TCG will debut their special Shining Fates set on February 19th, 2021. The set is modeled after the smash hit Hidden Fates, which featured a standard expansion of Pokémon cards where each pack offered a chance at pulling a special Shiny Pokémon card from a subset known as the Shiny Vault. Where previous special sets such as Generations and Legendary Treasures featured subsets known as the Radiant Collection that guaranteed a special pull, Hidden Fates did not make such a guarantee. The same is expected of Shining Fates, which is part of the reason why the Shiny Vault cards become so coveted in the collector community. The hype for Shining Fates is already very real. While rumors of allocation spread as speculator interest rises, collectors saw a demonstration of how massive the Pokémon TCG has gotten in the past year when the Pokémon Center debuted their first Shining Fates pre-order items. The Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box and the Pikachu V Collection were both sold out nearly instantaneously. Collectors who have been fans of the Pokémon TCG are left wondering in the changing atmosphere of the hobby how they will be able to obtain Shining Fates.

Our advice is patience. There will be those who stalk Walmarts and Targets, waiting for the restock to arrive with plans to clear the shelves out and flip these boxes online for double, triple, quadruple, and more the retail price. Do not give in to those prices. While this will certainly be a coveted set for a long time, as Hidden Fates itself remains among the hottest Pokémon TCG items years after its release, the scalpers will not be able to dictate the market forever. Go to stores, maintain patience, create relationships with your local card stores and comic shops and you will have your day with Shining Fates.

The truth is, there has been a huge wave of new attention to the Pokémon TCG that includes genuine collectors as well as predatory investors who want to make a quick buck on those collectors by clearing stock and increasing demand while hoarding supply. It can be a bummer right now but hold steady — things will even out and collectors will have their time.

Good luck out there, Pokémon TCG collectors.