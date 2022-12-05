Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest Pull Rate Quest #3

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. It's going to be interesting to see how the latest set, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, is seen because it is the third main series set in a row that has a special Trainer Gallery subset consisting of Character Cards, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot along with the new card type Radiant Pokémon. This increases the number of pulls that one can expect to get in a Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest opening. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here with Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open another booster box of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

I purchased this Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest booster box from Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, NY. Here's the spread of the box:

Holo Rare: 6

Pokémon-V: 4

Pokémon VMAX: 0

Pokémon VSTAR: 1

Radiant Pokémon: 2

Full Art V: 0

Alternate Art V: 0

Full Art Trainer (Main Set): 2

Rainbow Rare: 1

Gold VSTAR: 0

Gold Trainer or Special Energy: 0

Trainer Gallery Hits: 5 Character Rare: 3 Character Super Rare: 1 Full Art TG Trainer: 0 Black & Gold VMAX: 1



This is a weird box, but I'm loving it. In this Trainer-centric booster box, I pulled Serena in both its Full Art and Rainbow Rare forms and a Worker Full Art. It just so happens that Serena Full Art has taken off in the secondary market in a major way, making it the second most popular card in the set after the Giratina V Alternate Art. That also makes it the most popular Full Art Trainer released in the hobby since the Marnie Full Art from Sword & Shield base. With two Full Arts and a Secret Rare, this is the definition of an ideal box. It is elevated further by two nice Trainer Gallery hits including a Character Super Rare V with Serperior and a Black & Gold VMAX with Duraludon.