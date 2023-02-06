Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In February 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance notes this Pokémon Legends: Arceus undergo minor market changes in February 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $113.00 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $51.82 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $47.52 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $38.71 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $34.42 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $26.65 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $24.42 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $22.55 Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $22.10 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $17.38 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $16.67 Choice Belt Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $15.39 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 208/189: $12.94 Roxanne Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $12.28 Machamp VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $12.09

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $38.96 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $31.27 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $13.77 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $11.11 Galarian Zapdos V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $8.82

Not much movement this month. Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art and Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter both dropped $4. In the Trainer Gallery, Garchomp V Character Super Rare is up $4, which is a bit odd for a Trainer Gallery card as these are generally on the way down as we get further from the sets. Not Garchomp!