Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In March 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021 are doing now in March 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing::

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $66.37 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $56.29 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: 30.57 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $24.14 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $22.94 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $14.95 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $14.86 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $14.18 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $14.14 Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $13.84 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $13.48 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $11.98 Victini VMAX Rainbow Rare 165/163: $11.36 Shiny Octillery Gold Secret Rare 178/163: $10.99 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $10.94

We have a new low for the chase card, Tyranitar V Full Art. This is becoming a more and more affordable set to purchase in singles, and I personally believe it to be the most underrated Pokémon TCG set since the Sword & Shield era began. The Alternate Arts are all at great prices to pick up in singles, but keep in mind that sealed product is also dirt cheap for this set right now. Personally, I'd purchase a couple of booster boxes and then complete the rest of the set in singles.