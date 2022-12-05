Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In December 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $172.78 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $169.51 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $9.12 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $5.90 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.29 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $3.78 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $3.20 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $2.98 Suspicious Food Tin Gold Secret Rare 80/73: $2.58 Venusaur V 01/73: $2.51

There is very little movement this month for Champion's Path. The Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare was on the rise early this year and the last few months have seen it crashing, heading down toward the same value as the Shiny Charizard V. I could definitely see this card falling even lower in value than the Shiny Charizard V, as the two were seen as the major chase cards of the set with seemingly a slight preference among collectors on the Shiny Charizard V. Either way, both of these cards remain the biggest Charizard chase cards of the Sword & Shield era outside of the Alternate Art Charizard from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.