Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In June 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch checks back in with the two Secret Rare Charizard chase cards of the Champion’s Path set in June 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $184.61 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $172.76 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $8.67 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $6.46 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.48 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.70 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $2.93 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $2.60 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $2.24 Venusaur V 01/73: $1.70

There are only two cards to concern yourself with in this set, and they both feature the iconic, Fire-breathing draconic Starter Pokémon from Kanto: Charizard. This is an unbalanced and mediocre set with two Charizard chase cards and nothing else of value. Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare is down about $9 this month while the Shiny Charizard V is down $16. These cards have been moving around in value slightly all year, so I do not see these as an actual low. We may be beyond the time of seeing these cards take extreme dips now that the set has been out for so long.

