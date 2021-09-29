Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In September 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $258.19 Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $222.04 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $124.67 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $100.32 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $95.82 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $95.73 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 192/203: $92.24 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $82.85 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $69.42 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $65.94 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $62.98 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $61.81 Sylveon V Alternate Art 167/203: $57.15 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $45.77 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $44.70 Shiny Inteleon Gold Secret Rare 227/203: $38.87 Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art 220/203: $35.72 Gyarados VMAX Rainbow Rare 207/203: $30.82 Umbreon VMAX 095/203: $29.69 Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $28.89

It has been about a month since the Pokémon TCG has released Evolving Skies. We have seen some drop off, considering the Rayquaza VMAX and the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Arts were initially selling as singles for over $400. That kind of thing is normally a release week quirk. Now that people are cracking their own packs and getting a sense of the pull rate, prices have begun to level out but only a tad. The cards will continue to drop a bit, but it is absolutely unusual to have so many cards over $100 and another handful just under $100 in one set. This is going to be the most valuable Pokémon TCG set of the year by far with the Eeveelutions and Rayquaza cards dominating the top 20. This is still a set that makes all products including these packs, from collection boxes to booster boxes, worth buying. At this point, you're still in a good place to crack packs. When prices drop, then I'd suggest moving to singles.