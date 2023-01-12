Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In January 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike in January 2023 notes the Espeon VMAX Alternate Art take the top slot as the most valuable card.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in January 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $167.75 Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $166.91 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $83.90 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $44.41 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $37.45 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $37.11 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $29.64 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $27.63 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $16.77 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $14.91 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $10.65 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $9.36 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $8.72 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $8.63 Genesect V Full Art 254/264: $8.09

Fusion Strike has largely remained steady. Though the Gengar VMAX Alternate Art was the top card last month, and Espeon VMAX Alternate Art has now topped it, this isn't a notable switch. Both cards are within a dollar of the other's value and have switched back and forth for some time while remaining relatively around the same place in the market. The cards in this set have overall gone up a few dollars this month but there are no major upswings or drops to take note of.